Watch Dogs: Legion – Mission Preview Montage Gameplay

Earlier today, Ubisoft revealed more details about Watch Dogs: Legion during their first Ubisoft Forward event. Having had a chance to check out 3 hours of the game last week, I had an opportunity to capture some footage previewing some of the gameplay missions earlier in the game. The video is embedded above for you all to check out.

Watch Dogs: Legion is an upcoming action-adventure game created by Ubisoft Toronto. A sequel to Watch Dogs 2, Legion takes place within a futuristic London on the brink of collapse and allows players to start a revolution with DedSec in order to take back control of the United Kingdom. Stay tuned for more of my impressions on the game later this week.

Watch Dogs: Legion launches on October 29th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Are any of you planning on picking up the game? Please feel free to let us know in the comments section below.