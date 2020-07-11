EA Sports UFC 4 Launches On August 14th

UPDATE – EA has confirmed to Gamespot that UFC 4 will not see the return of Ultimate Team and Joe Rogan. This would be the first time the popular loot box Ultimate Team mode has been removed from an EA Sports game. Joe Rogan has been replaced by former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel “DC” Cormier on commentary.

Earlier today, EA Sports released the first official reveal trailer for UFC 4 and announced that the latest installment in the popular MMA fighting game series will launch on August 14th for Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. The video is included above while some additional details from EA’s lengthy official description of the game are listed below.

EA SPORTS™ UFC® 4 will feature UFC® middleweight champion Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya and UFC welterweight contender Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal as the game’s official cover athlete duo. The next game in the popular UFC franchise brings a new experience that puts the player and their created fighter at the center of the action. Featuring an all-new unified progression system, overhauled takedown and ground mechanics, more fluid clinch-to-strike combinations, and the chance to experience the origins of combat sports in all-new environments, UFC 4 delivers the most polished mixed martial arts experience to date. Players who pre-order* the game can play out one of the most anticipated fights in combat sports history with world heavyweight boxing champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury on day one. In EA SPORTS UFC 4, the fighter is shaped by their fight style, achievements, and personality. Players can develop and customize characters through a unified progression system across all modes to go from unknown amateur to UFC superstar in the new Career Mode. New to UFC 4, players can also experience four all-new environments, including The Kumite, The Backyard, UFC Apex, and Action Avenue, or challenge the world in new Blitz Battles or Online World Championships to become the undisputed champ. Performance details like weight class and one of five MMA disciplines, including Wrestling, Jiu-Jitsu, Boxing and more, define how players fight, while over 1,600 new pieces of earnable gear, over 120 emotes and more allow players to put their personality on display while doing it In gameplay, fluid clinch-to-strike combinations offer more responsive and authentic stand-up gameplay experiences, while overhauled takedown and ground mechanics deliver more control in those key phases of the fight. No matter how or where players play, EA SPORTS UFC 4 puts them at the center of every fight. Fluid clinch control brings RPM into the art of the ‘clinch’, adding a key element of strategy to the striking system. RPM Tech drives a takedown overhaul, with a slew of new takedown animations, driven by player control and fighter attributes. A new submission system was built to offer a simplified player experience, with more ways to transition into submission attempts, accelerate a finish, or deploy high-impact slams to escape them. Additionally, an overhaul to Career Mode introduces a brand-new way to develop fighter backstories and offers an in-depth evolution process for the duration of the fighter’s career. The new fighter evolution feature lets players dictate a fighter’s skill set, as every punch is thrown, or every takedown executed builds fighters up in that specific discipline. Relationship Building brings the impact of partnerships and rivalries into UFC 4, learning from both friend and foe to gain experience and learn vital skills. Players can pick their path, which allows them to choose the fights, weight class and rivalries they want, ensuring no two careers are alike

UFC 4 was originally set to be revealed during tonight’s UFC 251 event but details leaked out ahead of time, prompting EA to send out an official press release. Are any of you planning on picking up the game next month? Please feel free to let us know in the comments section below.