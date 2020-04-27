The Koalition’s British-based brother brand, 27fps (or 27 Frames) has graced us by curating three unique playlists for us to enjoy during our self-isolation. Below, you’ll find three separate playlists dedicated to the 90s 00s and 10s respectively, each with just 27 songs from the era.

To curate these songs, each member of the 27fps collective (Gary, Rameez & Carl) selected the 9 songs that defined them during the era. In each playlist, you’ll hear a mix of Hip Hop, RnB, Rock and Indie sounds.

Take a listen and let us know which list you enjoy the most. Also, be sure to share your own top 9 for each era in the comments below.



27 Frames presents: 27 Songs from the 1990s (1990-1999)



27 Frames presents: 27 Songs from the 2000s (2000-2009)



27 Frames presents: 27 Songs from the 2010s (2010-2019)

Credit: 27fps