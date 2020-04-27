The Last of Us Part II And Ghosts of Tsushima Launching Worldwide This Summer

Today, SIE Head of Worldwide Studios Hermen Hulst announced in a PlayStation Blog post that The Last of Us Part II and Ghosts of Tsushima will launch worldwide respectively on June 19th and July 17th. The official statement is included below for you all to check out:

As we begin to see an ease in the global distribution environment, I am pleased to confirm that The Last of Us Part II will arrive on June 19. And Ghost of Tsushima will follow on July 17. I want to personally congratulate and thank both the teams at Naughty Dog and Sucker Punch Productions on their achievements, as we know it’s not an easy feat to reach the finish line under these circumstances. Both teams have worked hard to deliver world-class experiences, and we can’t wait to see what you think of them when they release in just a few short months.

The Last of Us Part II is an upcoming action-adventure game that continues Ellie’s story as she navigates through a cruel and unforgiving post-apocalyptic world. The sequel was first revealed during a PlayStation Experience event back in December of 2016. The game was set to release this past February before being moved to May 29th then delayed indefinitely until further notice.

Ghost of Tsushima is an upcoming action-adventure game being developed by Sucker Punch Productions. Set on Tsushima Island in 1274, Ghost revolves around the last samurai as he must master new abilities to defeat the Mongol Empire. The game was set to release On June 26th and has been moved to July 17th.

Sony’s decision to release both of these games this upcoming summer definitely gives fans a lot to look forward to especially since E3 2020 has also been canceled. Another interesting tidbit is that Sony still is planning to release the PlayStation 5 later this year. Could a proper reveal of the console and launch lineup games be the next major news coming next month? Stay tuned for more details.

Source: PlayStation Blog