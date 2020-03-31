Alamo Drafthouse Wants to Lure Movie Goers with “Alamo-at-Home”

The movie theater chain Alamo Drafthouse is joining a litany of cinemas worldwide looking to survive current shutdowns with a new virtual cinema experience entitled “Alamo-at-Home,” in which they have partnered with indie distributors Kino Lorber, Film Movement and Magnolia Pictures for digital screenings.

Alamo Drafthouse founder and CEO Tim League said in a statement:

Our theaters are currently closed, but that doesn’t have to mean our communities have to remain shuttered as well. We intend to hunker down, weather this storm and re-emerge on the other side. Until then, we’ll continue to work to share the movies we love with this community and find ways to support each other.

Alongside the American Genre Film Archive, the Alamo will bring their Terror Tuesday and Weird Wednesday programming line-up to the Virtual Cinema program, with the online screening experience including pre-show content, introductions and discussions conducted on BirthMoviesDeath.

The former will kick off with the 1982 Hong Kong cult classic Centipede Horror from Keith Li, which was never officially released on home video in the United States and will screen on March 31 at 8 p.m. EST.

Weird Wednesday will debut with a 4K restoration of Godmonster of Indian Flats, an old school monster movie featuring an eight-foot-tall toxic sheep that destroys gas stations, crooked politicians and terrorizes stoners, which will screen on Wednesday, April 8.

Sarah Pitre, Senior Director of Programming and Promotions, said in a statement:

Terror Tuesday and Weird Wednesday aren’t just film series – they’re communities, and even though our theater doors are currently closed, it’s vital that we continue to foster these communities, because they are truly the heart of the Alamo Drafthouse.

The Virtual Cinema experience will alternate between the genre screenings each week, with plans in the works for other screenings in the future and other indie titles available to watch now including Bacurau, Extra Ordinary and Corpus Christi.

Alamo-at-Home’s Virtual Cinema will alternate between Terror Tuesday and Weird Wednesday each week for the foreseeable future. So stay tuned to the Alamo Drafthouse on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for more details on upcoming screenings.