The Koalition’s What to Watch This April TV Roundup

Since everyone is stuck at home and possibly in need to add something new to your must-watch-list after bingeing Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness in one six-hour sitting (I will never get that time back).

The Koalition has complied a list of TV shows premiering in April that are just deserving as your time. They will shock you, horrify you, entertain you, make you dance, smile and most importantly make time fly by.

Council of Dads (NBC)

Premieres: April 30, 2020

Do you love beautifully crafted ensemble dramas that take you through an array of emotions while also making you grateful for all the people in your life? If so, allow me to introduce you to the Perry family.

In Council of Dads, the Perry family grows in unexpected ways after a life-changing event, as oldest daughter Luly and her four siblings — Theo, Charlotte, JJ and newborn Hope — adjust to the addition of three new “dads” who agree to help guide and support them and their mother, Robin, through all the challenges and triumphs life has to offer as a promise to their father. These men — Anthony, Larry and Oliver — soon find redemption and purpose in their new roles as backup dads, discovering that they need the Perry family as much as the Perry family needs them.

#blackAF (Netflix)

Premieres: April 17, 2020

Kenya Burris stars in what feels like Black-ish 2.0. If you like comedy, realness, learning about the Black Experience and celebrity cameos, let me introduce you to Neflix’s #blackAF.

With new money and expensive tastes, Kenya Barris and his family navigate success and explore the struggles of being unapologetically Black and wealthy.

Songland (NBC)

Premieres: April 13, 2020

Do you like music? Do like watching creative geniuses create magic in front of your eyes? Then the second season of NBC’s Songland is for you.

BC’s groundbreaking songwriting series Songland series features a panel of the most sought-after songwriter/producers in music – Ester Dean, Shane McAnally and Ryan Tedder. Each week a superstar guest recording artist will come to “Songland” in search of their next hit song. Season two artists will include Boyz II Men, Florida Georgia Line, Luis Fonsi, H.E.R., Lady Antebellum, Martina McBride, Julia Michaels, Ben Platt, Bebe Rexha and Usher.

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Premieres: April 9, 2020

Do you like living vicariously through badass women (and men)? Do you like taking down big corporations while navigating complicated lives and scandal? Do you like the name Chumhum?

Season four of The Good Fight finds Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart navigating a very different landscape. After they lost their biggest client, Chumhum, and their founding partner’s name was tarnished, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart was forced to accept an offer by a huge multi-national law firm, STR Laurie, to become a small subsidiary. Suddenly, all of their decisions can be second-guessed by the giant firm that is literally on top of them. While STR Laurie initially seem like benevolent overlords, we find Diane Lockhart and her colleagues chafing at their loss of independence while simultaneously investigating the emergence of a mysterious “Memo 618.”

Atlanta’s Missing And Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO)

Premieres: April 5, 2020

We all know Carol Baskins allegedly kill her husband and fed him to the tigers but do you know the horrific true story of Atlanta’s missing and murdered children? Probably not, since the crime didn’t get continuous dedicated airtime in the 80s. It’s a heartbreaking true crime investigating that’ll have you checking in on your loved ones daily.

The series tracks the story from the initial disappearance and discovery of two murdered teenage boys to the fear that progressively gripped the city, ultimately building to the indictment and prosecution of 23-year-old Wayne Williams, who was found guilty of murdering two adults while also being linked to the murders of 10 children. Days after Williams was sentenced to two life terms, most of the children’s cases were closed and attributed to Williams, without ever going to trial.