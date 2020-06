Overcooked 2 is getting a new, free DLC pack funnily-named Sun’s Out Buns Out on July 5 for Steam, and ‘shortly afterwards’ for consoles.

The DLC will include two new canine chefs, summer-themed recipes, five new levels, and a parade theme that features kitchens atop moving floats, floating kitchens, firework hazards, and confetti. The expansion pack also sees the return of sauce dispensers from the previous Carnival of Chaos DLC.