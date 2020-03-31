CW’s Arrowverse Shows Will Return Next Month

The CW has been airing reruns thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak suspended production on these shows several weeks ago as the novel coronavirus’ threat intensified. Fortunately and finally we have some return dates that will see our beloved DC series back at the end of next month.
Even though The Flash has enough episodes to last through May 19, its sixth season finale still needs some finishing touches. As a result, it will air at an unspecified date later in the year.
Lastly, The CW will air new episodes of other highly rated shows throughout April. Nancy Drew, Riverdale, In the Dark, and more will also make their return to the airwaves next month.