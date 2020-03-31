CW’s Arrowverse Shows Will Return Next Month

The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow will be coming back on Tuesday, April 21. The following Sunday, April 26, new episodes of Batwoman and Supergirl will also premiere.

Even though The Flash has enough episodes to last through May 19, its sixth season finale still needs some finishing touches. As a result, it will air at an unspecified date later in the year.

Lastly, The CW will air new episodes of other highly rated shows throughout April. Nancy Drew, Riverdale, In the Dark, and more will also make their return to the airwaves next month.