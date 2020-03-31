News TV

CW’s Arrowverse Shows Will Return Next Month

by Dana Abercrombie0

The CW has been airing reruns thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak suspended production on these shows several weeks ago as the novel coronavirus’ threat intensified. Fortunately and finally we have some return dates that will see our beloved DC series back at the end of next month.

The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow will be coming back on Tuesday, April 21. The following Sunday, April 26, new episodes of Batwoman and Supergirl will also premiere.
Elseworlds Finally Explains Arrowverse Batman Status | Den of Geek
The CW  Legends was reportedly the only Arrowverse series unaffected by the pandemic. According to a recent tweet from executive producer Marc Guggenheim, post-production on that show was still moving forward as planned.

Even though The Flash has enough episodes to last through May 19, its sixth season finale still needs some finishing touches. As a result, it will air at an unspecified date later in the year.

Lastly, The CW will air new episodes of other highly rated shows throughout April. Nancy Drew, Riverdale, In the Dark, and more will also make their return to the airwaves next month.

Former genius and a woman of mystery and power, whose power is exceeded only by her mystery, Dana Abercrombie has been watching movies since birth (yes birth...we did say "genius"). Despite her secret desire of wanting to give it all up to become a gorgeous billionaire, Dana is most passionate politics about movies often times getting in many heated debates resulting in being thrown out of many gatherings. Despite having a degree in English AND Journalism (multi-tasking FTW!) from the University at Albany-SUNY, she is currently interested in perusing a degree at Yale Law School, because one should never give up on a dream of becoming a gorgeous billionaire...and knowing how to sue someone as a result of those heated debates.

Related posts

AEW Reveals First Two Matches of The TNT Championship Tournament

Dana Abercrombie

WWE Cancels All April Events But May Tickets Are Being Sold

Dana Abercrombie

The Koalition’s What to Watch This April TV Roundup

Dana Abercrombie