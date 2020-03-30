Interviews TV

Lighting the Match: An Interview with Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere’s Lexi Underwood

by Dana Abercrombie0

Lexi Underwood is a pro; making her stage début at the age of 10, her Broadway début at 12 and her television début at 15. When talking to her, you can easily detect the posed and professionalism of someone who has a passion for acting.

As the founder of Ultimate Dreamer Productions, Underwood is a powerful young businesswoman and now the star of Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere (based on the 2017 novel by Celeste Ng), a mini-series about the secrets we keep and the lies we tell ourselves.

Acting alongside Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon and Joshua Jackson, she tackles each scene like a veteran who can command any stage with just her fierce stare.

She acts with her whole body, her words are delivered with passion, her eyes flicker with true emotion that leaves audiences wanting more of her story.

Stepping into the life of Pearl Warren, Underwood plays a teenager in the ’90s trying to navigate life, love, school and her learn more about her mother’s complicated life. If that wasn’t enough, Pearl is about to have a front seat to an impending feud that could tear her small Ohioan town apart, leaving her torn between her mother and neighbor/confidant Elena Richardson (Witherspoon).

The Koaliiton spoke with Underwood about having creative freedom, imitating Kerry Washington, her career, those intense scenes, the complexities of Pearl, and more.

Check out our interview below.

