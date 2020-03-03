News Nintendo PlayStation Xbox

DuckTales: Remastered is Back on Digital Storefronts

by Dana Abercrombie0

Woo hoo! DuckTales: Remastered has returned to digital storefronts, and is once again available to purchase for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Xbox One (via Backwards Compatibility), Wii U and Steam.

With DuckTales: Remastered back on digital storefronts, join Scrooge McDuck on out-of-this-world adventures with his nephews and niece in search of mystery, adventure, and treasure.If you missed this gem the first time around, now’s the perfect time to dive in. Calling back to the golden age of 8-bit gaming and Saturday morning cartoons, DuckTales: Remastered features hand-drawn animated sprites that bring each character to life in a vibrant world. Duckburg and the many exotic locales you’ll visit have never looked better thanks to hand-painted backgrounds from the original cartoon. The original Disney Character Voice talent reprise their roles from the cartoon with pitch-perfect performances… you’ll swear you’ve stepped into an episode of the classic DuckTales cartoon.

Keeping with the gameplay of the 8-bit classic, you can platform and pogo-jump your way through fantastic locales while enjoying modern touches and gameplay improvements as Scrooge and family search for the five Legendary Treasures. When you’re in between adventures, make sure to take a swan – er, duck – dive into Scrooge’s famous money bin as his wealth grows with each successful escapade.

Former genius and a woman of mystery and power, whose power is exceeded only by her mystery, Dana Abercrombie has been watching movies since birth (yes birth...we did say "genius"). Despite her secret desire of wanting to give it all up to become a gorgeous billionaire, Dana is most passionate politics about movies often times getting in many heated debates resulting in being thrown out of many gatherings. Despite having a degree in English AND Journalism (multi-tasking FTW!) from the University at Albany-SUNY, she is currently interested in perusing a degree at Yale Law School, because one should never give up on a dream of becoming a gorgeous billionaire...and knowing how to sue someone as a result of those heated debates.

