The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross Officially Launches

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, the cinematic adventure mobile roleplaying game (RPG) is now available for download worldwide for the App Store and Google Play.

Previously featured as the #1 game on the App Store and Google Play in Japan from 2019, anime fans and players alike can experience the world of Britannia on the go and relive Meliodas’ journey as captain of The Seven Deadly Sins in an all-new gaming experience.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross translates the storytelling and adventures of The Seven Deadly Sins, into a highly engaging and entertaining mobile gaming experience. The game features high-resolution 3D graphics and over 100 dramatic cutscenes, and is brought to life with the cast of the original Japanese voice actors reprising their characters. Players can select from a wide roster of heroes from the series to build their very own team and defeat enemies with a novel approach to card-based combat systems. There is an emphasis on combining cards and characters for special moves and extensive interaction with the main The Seven Deadly Sins team. These include character dialogue, an affection system, cooking, and unique costumes, some of which are exclusive to the game.

To celebrate the launch, and for the game cumulatively reaching over 2 million pre-registrations before launch, those that pre-registered for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross can look forward to receiving the following at launch:

1x Meliodas in-game character, the main hero of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross

1x in-game costume and weapon for Meliodas

30 Diamonds (The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross’ premium currency, 10 Draws value)

100,000 Gold (The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross’s in-game currency)

An exclusive box that offers in-game items, including a special costume for Elizabeth, the main heroine of The Seven Deadly Sins