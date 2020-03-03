Star Trek Online: Legacy is Now Available on PS4 and Xbox One

Starting today, console players can explore two new featured episodes starring Seven of Nine (voiced by Jeri Ryan) from Star Trek: Voyager and the new Star Trek: Picard series on CBS All Access, as well as Michael Burnham (voiced by Sonequa Martin-Green) from Star Trek: Discovery. By participating in these episodes and other special anniversary events, Captains can earn credits toward the T6 Khitomer Alliance Battlecruiser and in the coming weeks, discover a brand new space TFO.

Over the last decade, Star Trek Online has explored some of Star Trek’s most iconic series, including The Original Series, Voyager, Enterprise, Deep Space Nine and The Next Generation.

Legacy takes console players on a nostalgic journey through the game’s ten-year history by resurrecting some of Star Trek’s greatest heroes and villains. The game’s newest update transports players to the planet of Excalbia, which fans may remember from the classic TOS episode, “The Savage Curtain.” Like Captain Kirk and Spock, players will be forced into an experiment to decide which is stronger: good or evil. In order to survive, Captains will need to team up with some of Starfleet’s finest, who represent the epitome of good. This includes former borg drone and U.S.S Voyager crew member, Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), plus the U.S.S. Discovery’s brilliant Starfleet commander, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green).

Star Trek Online: Legacy also features exciting new gameplay content for console players to discover, including:

Two New Featured Episodes – Captains hailing from all of the game’s factions can experience two brand new episodes, “Measure of Morality” Parts 1 and 2. A strange anomaly calls players to Excalbia where they are tasked with proving once and for all that good is better than evil. Players will team up with heroes like Seven of Nine (Star Trek: Picard) and Michael Burnham (Star Trek: Discovery) to navigate a series of trials that pit them against some of the most dangerous enemies from throughout the history of Star Trek .

Anniversary Celebration – Star Trek Online players can earn credits toward a brand new cross-faction T6 Khitomer Alliance Battlecruiser by playing the new episodes, the “Battle at the Binary Stars” TFO and participating in the Omega Anniversary Event. This special event is a STO favorite, which sends players on a mission to stabilize particles that Q has scattered across the galaxy.

Mycelium Task Force Operation – The popular TFO introduced with Star Trek Online’s last update, Awakening, has been added to the game’s standard rotation of Task Force Operations. This special ground mission lets up to five players battle the Elachi while shutting down probes that threaten to destroy the entire Mycelial Network.

In the coming weeks, Star Trek Online will also release “To Hell With Honor,” a brand new 5-player space TFO set on the surface of the moon, where J’Ula and her Klingon forces are building a new shipyard for her fleet. Players will need to work together to destroy this base before enemy forces take them down with Mycelial weaponry.

Check out our gallery below for screenshots and watch the trailer above for more information.