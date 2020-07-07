Mafia: Definitive Edition Now Launching On September 25th

Earlier today, Hangar 13 and 2K Games announced that Mafia: Definitive Edition will now launch on September 25th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The highly anticipated action-adventure remake of the original 2002 title of the same name was originally scheduled to launch on August 28th. Below is the official statement on why the game was delayed by a month.

Mafia: Definitive Edition will now release worldwide on September 25. Though we’d originally planned to release the game one month earlier on August 28, finalizing everything in time for that launch date has become increasingly challenging due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, and the last thing we want to do is compromise the quality of the experience. From the beginning, this has been a passion project for us. Many of our developers helped create the original Mafia, and all of us are committed to crafting an updated experience worthy of that timeless classic. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we make Mafia: Definitive Edition the very best it can be for all of our fans worldwide.

In addition to today’s news, Hangar 13 also announced that we are getting the first official gameplay reveal on July 22nd. The teaser trailer embedded below serves as a preview of what to expect once we see more of the game in a few short weeks.

Mafia: Definitive Edition still remains one of this year’s most intriguing 2K Games announcements so far. With a new release date and gameplay reveal set, it will be very interesting to see how this highly anticipated remake ultimately turns out.

