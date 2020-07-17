PC

Henry Cavill Building His Gaming PC Is The Content We Need

It’s been known for a while, Henry Cavill is a massive gaming PC fan and like all PC gamers he knows the importance of building your own PC.

However, between filming The Witcher and Superman, it’s hard for the megastar to find time to indulge in his gaming passions.

But now with the world on lockdown due to COVID, Cavill finally has the time to start building himself a gaming PC and lucky for us he filmed his journey, something he stated he wanted to due since last year.

“This kind of material isn’t for everyone….viewer discretion is advised. You may see a lot of parts that you haven’t seen before,” Cavill captioned his too hot for TV Instagram video with the seductive sounds of Barry White’s greatest hits.

Since The Witcher season 2 isn’t resuming production until next month, Cavill has decided it was finally time to build himself a gaming PC.

Cavill’s love for gaming is well-documented, including preferring the PC platform over game consoles (2:30), also missing his Superman audition because he was too busy playing WoW (1:40).

The IGTV video is a 5-minute supercut of his build process, which took two-days thanks to several mistakes he made; his first before the 30-second mark.

While the PC components boxes are blurred, his gaming PC is geared towards 4K as seen with the Ryzen 9 box, unblurred RTX 2080 Ti text, and PG27UQ gaming monitor. Powering his system is a Ryzen 9 3900X paired with 32GB Trident Z RGB memory and ROG Strix RTX 2080 Ti. Unfortunately, the model names and logos on the videos are blurred.

One can’t help but wonder since Cavill video leaves us with a message: “THE END. Or more realistically, just the beginning” will he start a Twitch channel and stream?

In addition to his PC build, Cavill has also showcases his Warhammer painting miniatures skills while revealing he’s played Total War: Warhammer 2 over six times.

Considering we are, both, going through the Easter period, and going through The Lockdown, I figured it a good time to put a silver lining onto the cloud that is some of the darker moments during this time. So I've decided to polish some old skills and try my hand at some new ones! It is a time of rebirth after all. So, as you can see here, the obvious might look a little bit like a tiny helmet…which it is. One of my almost life long hobbies, that I've been following but not actively doing, is this. A company called Games Workshop…or plastic crack as "we" call it. Genuinely can't get enough of the lore they have built over the decades. They have been some of my most enthused reads! If you were in denial about me being a geek before, you can't hide from it now. Also, in the background of this photo, there may just be some completely new skills I'm working on…..or there may not be, so all of your eye squinting and attempts at digital unfocusing will be in vain….orrrr maybe they won't. I also wanted to take this opportunity to thank, from the bottom of my heart, all of the NHS (National Health Service, here in the UK) and healthcare workers worldwide, for your unceasing efforts to protect us. I imagine it might be feeling a little rough right now, but you Ladies and Gents are absolutely smashing it! Keep it up! You got this. "Hold on a second", I hear you utter….."if he has both hands in the photo…how is he taking the photo??" New skills, my friends….new skills. #Easter #Passover #GamesWorkshop #ProperGeek #Custodes #NewSkills #NHS #ThankYou #Raggy?

“One of my almost life long hobbies, that I’ve been following but not actively doing, is this. A company called Games Workshop… or plastic crack as ‘we’ call it,” he wrote in a post showcasing an Adeptus Custodes helmet he was painting. “Genuinely can’t get enough of the lore they have built over the decades. They have been some of my most enthused reads! If you were in denial about me being a geek before, you can’t hide from it now.”

Games Workshop is the company behind the Warhammer and Warhammer 40,000 brands, which cover a massive array of tabletop games, RPGs, novels and  videogames.

