News Xbox

Xbox Series X Can Play All Xbox One Games But There’s A Catch

by Dana Abercrombie0

Rest in peace, Kinect (again).

Microsoft has confirmed the Xbox Series X console won’t support the existing Kinect accessory or the Xbox One games built specifically for Kinect because Microsoft is committed to its upcoming Xbox Series X console.

In a blog post, Xbox chief Phil Spencer revealed Microsoft’s “intent for all Xbox One games that do not require Kinect to play on Xbox Series X at the launch of the console because of the unprecedented power of Xbox Series X, most of your favorite games will load faster and look and perform many times better on the new console. There’s no way for Kinect to work.”

For starters, the Xbox Series X, just like the Xbox One X, does not include a dedicated Kinect port, and Microsoft won’t be supporting the USB Kinect Adapter it discontinued back in 2018 after discontinuing the Kinect in 2017.

Microsoft has previously stated Xbox One games, including backward-compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games on the Xbox Series X will be supported, however, the dismissal of Kinect information is new.

Xbox Series X Specifications, Features Revealed by Microsoft ...

While Spencer doesn’t won’t outright state every Xbox One game will work on the Xbox Series X, the vast majority will work.

“Our backward compatibility engineers have spent years devising innovative ways for modern, next-gen technology to make the games library you’re building today even better, at no additional cost and with no work from developers,” says Spencer.

In addition, “the Xbox Elite Controller and Xbox Adaptive Controller all work on Xbox Series X, so you don’t have to purchase new controllers. Unlike others, we believe that your investments in gaming should move with you into the next generation.”

Lastly, Microsoft won’t “force” people to upgrade consoles to get Xbox exclusive games. “Xbox Game Studios titles we release in the next couple of years — like Halo Infinite— will be available and play great on Xbox Series X and Xbox One,” says Spencer. “We won’t force you to upgrade to Xbox Series X at launch to play Xbox exclusives.”

Microsoft announced they will hold its Xbox games event on July 23rd, showcasing Halo Infinite and other games coming to the Xbox Series X.

Former genius and a woman of mystery and power, whose power is exceeded only by her mystery, Dana Abercrombie has been watching movies since birth (yes birth...we did say "genius"). Despite her secret desire of wanting to give it all up to become a gorgeous billionaire, Dana is most passionate politics about movies often times getting in many heated debates resulting in being thrown out of many gatherings. Despite having a degree in English AND Journalism (multi-tasking FTW!) from the University at Albany-SUNY, she is currently interested in perusing a degree at Yale Law School, because one should never give up on a dream of becoming a gorgeous billionaire...and knowing how to sue someone as a result of those heated debates.

Related posts

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Expansion Is Delayed Until November 10th

Dana Abercrombie

Microsoft Discontinues Xbox One X and Xbox One S Digital Edition

Dana Abercrombie

Othercide Gameplay Overview Trailer Released

Richard Bailey Jr.