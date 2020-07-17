Destiny 2: Beyond Light Expansion Is Delayed Until November 10th

Bungie has announced it has to delay its next Destiny 2 expansion, Beyond Light, to November 10th because of development complications from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As always, our goal is to make the coolest, most entertaining expansion we can possibly make for our fans. To that end, we are doing what’s best for the game and moving the launch date,” reads a statement from the Destiny development team.

“The past few months have been a challenge and will continue to be during this pandemic. We’ve learned to create together in a new way, by having to work apart from one another. Despite these hurdles, we’re still committed to the same level of quality that our fans expect.”

Originally planned to release on September 22nd, Beyond Light is the “first chapter in a new trilogy of expansions,” which will be followed by The Witch Queen in 2021 and Lightfall, in 2022.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light will be available on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Destiny 2 will be available on the next-gen Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 this holiday season, with all current-gen Destiny 2 content — including Beyond Light — set to be available on those consoles, as well.