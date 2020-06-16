Star Wars: Squadrons Announcement Trailer Released

Earlier today, Electronic Arts, Motive Studios and Lucasfilm released the official announcement trailer for Star Wars: Squadrons. Set for an October 2nd release on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, Squadrons is a first-person starfighter dogfighting game with cross-play capabilities. The reveal video is conveniently embedded above for all of you to check out while the official description of the game is included below.

In Star Wars: Squadrons, players will enlist as starfighter pilots, stepping into the cockpits of iconic starfighters from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets. They’ll plan skirmishes with their squadron in the briefing room before taking off for space battles across the galaxy. Players will engage in strategic 5v5 multiplayer space battles with the goal of demolishing the opposing flagship in Fleet Battles and will feel the rush of first-person multiplayer combat as they work with their squadron to defeat as many opponents as possible in Dogfights. Pilots will triumph as a team, adjusting the composition of their squadrons to suit their playstyles as they progress, crushing their opponents and completing objectives across known and never-before-seen locations, including the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan. Star Wars: Squadrons will offer rich cosmetic and gameplay customization options with rewards and bonuses that are earned solely through gameplay with no microtransactions whatsoever. As players move up the ranks, they’ll earn components such as weapons, hulls, engines, and shields to customize the performance of their starfighters; and gain cosmetic items to customize their cockpit, ship exteriors, and appearance of their pilot. In addition, players will be able to squad up with their friends and play against others, regardless of platform, as cross-play will be supported on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and VR.

Fans can expect to learn more about Star Wars: Squadrons during this week’s upcoming EA Play stream on Thursday evening. Given the positive reception that Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order received last year, EA might just have another hit on their hands.

