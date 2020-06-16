Warner Bros. To Host DC FanDome Featuring Talent From DC Multiverse Films, TV, Comics & More

You either die a hero, or live long enough to see yourself become a villain…

Or you can just attend DC-themed, online-only convention DC FanDome! hosted by Warner Bros. This free “immersive virtual fan experience” is a 24-hour-long event to be held on August 22 at 10am PT and will reach fans on all seven continents,featuring the faces and voices from countries around the world in their local language, including Brazilian Portuguese, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Spanish.

During this massive day of delights, fans will be able to log in and see new announcements and trailers for a variety of upcoming DC movies, TV series, comics, and video games. Basically it will feature anything and everything from the DC Multiverse. Imagine all the Super Heroes and Super-Villains you’ve ever loved finally coming together in one place to celebrate DC’s past, present and future. With new announcements from WB Games, Film and TV, and comics, as well as an unprecedented opportunity to hear from the casts and creators behind your favorite feature films and TV series

Virtual panels will feature interviews from the cast and creators of many current and upcoming DC projects, including Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, the SnyderCut of Justice League, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders. On top of that, fans will have the chance to hear more about the much-talked-about Snyder Cut of Justice League, which will drop on HBO Max in 2021 as well as the forthcoming Wonder Woman 1984, which is set to open in theaters October 2.



The DC FanDome is the place to hear highly anticipated announcements and the latest news, see exclusive footage, and venture into themed worlds designed to entertain everyone from movie and TV superfans to gamers and readers, to families and kids. With special presentations to engage fans in every time zone across the globe, you’ll have the opportunity to have an experience that’s all your own. Inside this virtual world, fans will also get access to localized events, featuring the faces and voices from countries around the world in their local language. No matter where you live, your age or your level of fandom, there is something for you.

In lieu of DC’s Comic-Con panels this year, it’s easy to assume we might see new footage from some of these projects, along with casting news and other announcements. Fingers crossed, it could include early teaser trailers for Matt Reeves’ The Batman and James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad or the confirm the next game in the Arkham series. Even more exciting, just maybe we can learn who the new lead actress for Batwoman season 2 is (unlikely but still maybe?).

DC FanDome will be accessible at DCFanDome.com. The site will be built around a Justice League-themed Hall of Heroes, with the site being divided into five main portals:

DC WatchVerse: Here’s where you grab a seat, sit back and join our virtual audience and become completely engrossed in hours of must-see content from around the world. Everything from panels and exclusive screenings to never-before-seen footage, featuring cast, creators and behind-the-scenes crew from across DC Films, TV, Home Entertainment and Games.

DC YouVerse: Venture into this world where the FANS are the stars to see the most amazing user-generated content, cosplay and fan art from around the world, including, perhaps, your own.

DC KidsVerse: Need a way to entertain your kids for hours on end? We've got you covered inside a special world, which can be accessed directly at DCKidsFanDome.com. This area features a broad range of family-friendly activations for our younger fans.

DC InsiderVerse: This creativity-based world contains a centerpiece video featuring legendary artist and DC CCO/Publisher Jim Lee, President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada, and creator of the DC TV Arrowverse, Executive Producer Greg Berlanti, welcoming fans with a 101-style introduction to the DC Multiverse. From there, go behind the scenes with the master artisans who bring DC to life in all its forms, from comic books to games, TV, movies, theme parks, consumer products and more.

DC FunVerse: Take your DC FanDome experience and gather cool shareables; check out our comic book reader; DIY cool WW84 Golden Armor and Batmobile kits; plus digital giveaways and a store filled with merchandise, including some limited-edition exclusives.

The site will even play host to a virtual party called Blerd & Boujee House, a followup to Comic-Con 2019’s Blerd & Boujee boat party.

“There is no fan like a DC fan,” said Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO of Warner Bros. “For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets and without boundaries. With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen.”

In addition, DC FanDome has set the second annual celebration of Black nerd culture with the all-new Blerd & Boujee House. DC FanDome has also teamed with Talenthouse, to launch a call for the best DC Fan Art & Fandom displays. They encourage fans to show off their cosplay, makeup, tattoos and any DC-related creative venture. Selected artists on the day of our event will be voted on by the community in each of our two competitions in order to help our judges pick selected artist winners. Selected artist winners will receive part of a cash prize.