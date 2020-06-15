Throwdown Your Questions Ep. 288 – The PS5 Reveal Special

Welcome to another episode of Throwdown Your Questions! On this show, we answer all of your Video Game related questions.

Here are all of the questions we answer this week:

– Did the reveal event make up for the silence?

– Has MS or Sony shown you anything that makes their systems “must-buy”?

– What are your price predictions for both PS5 SKUs?

– Is a $600 console unreasonable in a world of $1000 phones?

– Is the all-digital PS5 Sony’s answer to Lockhart?

– Which is more radical on PS5: Curved sides or white coloring?

– Do you honestly believe all the games shown ran on PS5?

– Will the PS5 venting system be a problem?

– Are the PS5’s side panels removable?

– Will PS5 have anything similar to Smart Delivery?

– Is Horizon Forbidden West a true PS5 exclusive?

– Did you notice Sony’s jab at Nintendo during the event?

– What do you think of Resident Evil: Village?

– Will Spider-Man: Miles Morales suffer sales-wise if it is a PS5 exclusive?

– How do you guys feel about Demons Souls’ new art direction?

– Will the Switch outsell PS5 and XSX this holiday?

Thanks as always to Shawn Daley for our awesome intro and outro music.