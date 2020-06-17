Tactical Horror RPG Othercide Launches On July 28th

Earlier today, Focus Home Interactive and Lightbulb Crew announced that their upcoming stylish tactical horror RPG titled Othercide will launch on July 28th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam. A Nintendo Switch release is also expected later this Summer. The official trailer has been embedded above while a brief description of the game is included below.

Descend into Humanity’s last hope. The Daughters, echoes of the greatest warrior to ever live, are all who stand before Suffering and death. Lead your army to battle with all the skill you can muster. Your prowess in combat will decide their fate, shape their abilities and personality. Make the toughest decision and sacrifice one to heal another – survivors will get stronger, ready to fight the next battle. Combat is an intricate dance of spectacular actions and counters: plan ahead of time and set up impressive chains of abilities to outsmart the enemy using the Dynamic Timeline System. Fight in epic boss battles against the sources of Suffering – dread creatures pulled from the worst of Humanity’s crimes against itself.

Othercide was one of several intriguing titles on display at PAX East earlier this year. The dark art design and strategy gameplay mechanics are only further amplified by the horror genre backdrop. With outstanding video games like A Plague Tale: Innocence, World War Z, Call of Cthulhu, and The Surge 2 all being published by Focus Home Interactive, Othercide just might prove to be another sleeper hit worth looking into when it releases next month.

Are any of you intrigued by what Othercide has to offer? Feel free to let us know in the comments section below.