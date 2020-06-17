Madden NFL 21 Launches Worldwide On August 28th

Earlier tonight, EA Sports released the first official reveal trailer for Madden NFL 21 and announced that the latest installment in the popular Football series will launch on August 28th for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. The video is included above while some additional details from EA’s official description of the game are listed below.

Madden NFL 21 will bring players closer to the field than ever before with unrivaled football experience and innovative gameplay including improved ball-carrier mechanics for all-out control in the running back and receiver positions and enhanced D-Line mechanics that make the pass rush positions more responsive, and fun to play. Plus, Realistic Open-Field Tackling will allow for clutch defensive stops, and new player-controlled celebrations after each game-changing play combine to make the gridiron experience even more true to life. Outside of all the new control players will have in-game, some of the biggest changes will arrive in the overall authenticity and presentation with new on-field camera shots and improved player awareness of their positioning and surroundings on the field. Also new to Madden NFL 21 is Face of the Franchise: Rise to Fame, a playable documentary career campaign where players create themselves and play through their rise to fame from high school as a quarterback, to college where they can choose to pivot to running back or wide receiver, before experiencing the NFL Combine, NFL Draft, and cementing their legacy in the League. In addition, fans can expect more than 50 new Superstar X-Factor abilities, Live Playbooks 2.0, and a brand-new season of Ultimate Team content, along with other new features.

As previously revealed, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the cover athlete for Madden NFL 21. There will be both a regular and MVP edition of the game available at launch and players who plan to purchase an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 this Fall will be able to upgrade for free at no additional cost for a limited time. Much like Star Wars: Squadrons, fans can expect to hear more about this game and a few other surprises during EA Play later this week.

Are any of you looking forward to Madden NFL 21? Please feel free to let us know in the comments section below.