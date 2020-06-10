The Last of Us Part II Launch Trailer Released

Earlier today, Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment released the official launch trailer for their upcoming The Last of Us Part II video game. The video is conveniently embedded above for all of you to check out.

The Last of Us Part II is an upcoming action-adventure game being developed by Naughty Dog. This sequel continues Ellie’s story as she navigates through a cruel and unforgiving post-apocalyptic world filled with The Infected and hostile factions. The trailer above features most of the gameplay footage and cinematic footage that we have already seen.

The next two days are going to be very important for PlayStation thanks to tomorrow’s PlayStation 5 reveal event and The Last of Us Part II review embargo ending on Friday at 12:01 am PT / 3:01 am ET. Stay tuned for our review on the game and more once the embargo officially ends.

The Last of Us Part II comes exclusively to PS4 on June 19th. Are any of you planning on picking up the game? Please feel free to let us know in the comments section below.