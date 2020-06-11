News

XIII Remake To Release in November, Teaser Trailer Released

by Dana Abercrombie0

Over one year ago, Microids and PlayMagic announced the remake of XIII, the first-person shooter of the 2003 for the GameCube, PC, PS2 and Xbox era.

Now, we know it’ll release on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, and PC on November 10th.XIII Remake Release Date And New Screens Leaked - GameSpotThe remake will adapt the original XIII’s distinctive cel-shaded style but will include more textural environments.

Adapting the original’s graphic novel-inspired flair, it will include 34 levels, 15 weapons, and a multiplayer mode to boot.

In addition, all of the original game’s dialogue – with X-Files’ David Duchovny playing the lead role – and soundtrack cuts have been remastered for the remake.

