Throwdown Podcast

Throwdown Ep. 287 – “We’ve Been Here”

by Tony Polanco0

On this special episode of Throwdown, we have an in-depth conversation about black games journalists from industry veterans: Torrence Davis, Andre Tipton, and Richard Bailey Jr. Our guests share stories about their experience as black gaming journalists and how where they see things moving forward given recent events.

Make sure to subscribe to Throwdown on YouTubeSoundcloudand iTunes. Follow Throwdown on TwitchTwitterand Facebook as well. Don’t forget to join our Discord server for updates, to play MP games with us, and to leave your questions for TYQ. Please also show your support for The Koalition by pledging to the Patreon.

Thanks as always to Shawn Daley for our awesome intro and outro music.

Considering normal life mundane, Tony prefers to spend most of his time absorbed in fictional worlds that stimulate his imagination. Tony is a geek through and through, and his love for Comic Books, Science Fiction, Heavy Metal, and Video Games knows no bounds. He uses his natural writing talent and communication skills to express to the world why it's awesome to live a geek-centric lifestyle. Former Senior Editor of STFUandPlay and Staff Writer for DualShockers. Current Executive Editor of this here site, Tony writes news, previews, editorials and is the host of the Throwdown, Throwdown your Questions and Spoiler Alert podcasts. Tony encourages the team to do their best by being all George Washington and getting bullet holes in his cape from leading by example. Tony also still dreams of being a superhero one day.

Related posts

Throwdown Your Questions Ep. 286

Tony Polanco

Throwdown Ep. 286 – State of Next-Gen

Tony Polanco

Throwdown Your Questions Ep. 285

Tony Polanco