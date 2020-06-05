Throwdown Ep. 287 – “We’ve Been Here”

On this special episode of Throwdown, we have an in-depth conversation about black games journalists from industry veterans: Torrence Davis, Andre Tipton, and Richard Bailey Jr. Our guests share stories about their experience as black gaming journalists and how where they see things moving forward given recent events.

