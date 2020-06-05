Try Your Luck At These Live Table Games

To play in the casino online is like opening up a treasure trove of delights. There is so much choice for gamers, ranging from traditional table games to unique and modern spins on the classics, and Slots to suit all interests and hobbies. If you’re looking for something a little different, check out the live casino games available. These games combine the elegance of croupier-led games found in brick-and-mortar casinos and the popular social buzz within such establishments, with the accessibility and convenience of online casinos – meaning you can play from anywhere and at any time. If you feel Lady Luck is on your shoulder, why not check out one of these games next time you log in?

Spin A Win

Did you ever watch the classic TV game show Wheel of Fortune? If your answer is yes, you’ll find Spin A Win an absolute breeze. If not, it’s not too complicated and there’s no skill involved. Simply wager on a segment or segments of the big wheel, watch as the dealer spins it and if you correctly predict the outcome, you’re a winner. There are nine options to choose from: the colors yellow, blue, green, purple, orange, and red; odd and even segments, which are both black in color; and the black multiplier. Each segment is given a value based on how commonly found it is on the wheel – with the highest prize being 40x your stake. Play starts from as little as 0.10, meaning you can start small but also bet on as many outcomes as you like. If you’re looking for something simple and with very few rules, this is the game for you. Will your luck be in?

Stud Poker

This is just you against the dealer in a battle of wits and who can create the best five-card hand. But it’s not a traditional game of Poker, there are many twists, not least multiple ways to win and progressive jackpots up for grabs. Gameplay starts from 0.50 and eight decks of cards are used per game. To begin, place your wager and receive five cards, the same as the dealer, but four of his cards will be face down. You have two options: to play or to fold. To play, double your bet and ‘call’, and the dealer will reveal their cards. If he has a King or Ace, the game goes to showdown, but if he doesn’t, you’ll win 1:1. At showdown, if you win, you’ll receive 1:1 on your bet, plus a multiple of your called bet, which is determined by the strength of your hand. The lowest ranking, a high-card will return 1:1, while the highest-ranking, a royal flush pays out at 100:1. If that wasn’t enough, there are side bets you can place too – the 5+1 which takes into account your cards and the dealer’s first, or the jackpot bet which is where the progressive jackpot can be won!

Baccarat

The favored game of fictional spy James Bond, you too could be sipping on a martini and rolling in the cash when you play live Baccarat. The aim of the game is simple – predict whether the winner will be the player, the dealer, or a draw. If you’ve never played Baccarat before, you’ll need to know the basics. Both players and dealers are given two cards each, and whoever is closest to nine points is the winner. How do you get nine points, we hear you ask? Well, the values of the cards are added together and whatever you total-up is your score – but if this goes into double digits, it’s the second figure which counts. So, if the dealer scores 8 and you score 14, the dealer wins, as your total is 4. In the Live Baccarat lobby, you’ll find all sorts of variations on the classic table game, some with side bets and progressive jackpots available, but whichever game you choose, the premise will always be the same. Will this casino pursuit be your mission to thrill?