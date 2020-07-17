Throwdown Your Questions Ep. 292

Welcome to another episode of Throwdown Your Questions! On this show, we answer all of your Video Game related questions.

Here are all of the questions we answer this week:

– What are your thoughts on Ubisoft Forward 2020?

– What is the likelihood of a Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 bundle?

– Is it a good idea to let fans affect MP matches on Twitch?

– Will Spider-Man: Miles Morales cost $70 on PS5?

– Doesn’t the number of gamers affect how much games make?

– If games are $70, should we hold them to a higher standard?

– Will game streaming become bigger after The Rona?

– Will mid-gen refresh consoles affect next-gen console sales?

– Can Sony’s studios become more creative in the future?

– What was your first online MP experience like?

IF YOU WANT TO ASK US QUESTIONS FOR NEXT WEEK'S SHOW, PLEASE LEAVE THEM IN THE THROWDOWN DISCORD SERVER.

Thanks as always to Shawn Daley for our awesome intro and outro music.