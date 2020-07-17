News PC PlayStation Xbox

Far Cry 6 Will Be More Story-Driven And Feature 3rd-Person Cinematics

by Dana Abercrombie0

The Far Cry 6 reveal trailer has made a splash in the gaming community and now we are learning the game will be using third-person views during cutscenes instead of the typical first-person view we’ve seen in previous entries.

Speaking to Press Start, Navid Khavari, the narrative director behind Far Cry 6 revealed the game will be featuring third-person cutscenes.

We wanted to elevate that narrative as much as we can and we introduced a whole lot of new techniques that haven’t been done on the brand before. I think the first one is, you know, we’re going to have third person cinematics, where the player gets to see their character, their customized character, in the third person and sort of interacting with all the other characters.

Featuring Giancarlo Esposito as President Anton Castillo, and music composer Pedro Bromfman, Far Cry 6 is shaping up to be Ubisoft’s next hit that will be more story-driven than previous entries.

Khavari clarified the game won’t rely only on cutscenes for story-telling but players will get understand the city of Yara and how Anton’s regime affects the city’s environment.

Far Cry has such a dynamic open world and in Far Cry 6, that’s where kind of the feel and look of Yara as this moving postcard, one that you’re you’re literally walking through this postcard and has a contrast of beauty but also the impression of Anton and this sort of weighty drama. We needed to make sure those things were cohesive and live together.

Far Cry 6 will be available on February 18 for Xbox Series X, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

