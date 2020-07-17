Throwdown Ep. 293 – X-Cellence

Welcome to another episode of Throwdown! On this podcast/vidcast we discuss the latest video game news and topics in an uncompromising and honest manner. No developer, publisher, or fanboy is safe from us!

Tonight’s Topics:

– Xbox One X and Xbox One SAD discontinued

– Project xCloud comes free with Xbox Games Pass in September

– Microsoft says Xbox Games Showcase will be nothing but games

– Xbox Series X won’t play Kinect games

– Xbox Series X “Velocity architecture”

– Sony boosts PS5 production by 50%

– Amazon PS5 landing page goes live

Thanks as always to Shawn Daley for our awesome intro and outro music.