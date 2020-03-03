Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: Warlords of New York Launch Trailer Released, Bugs Still Exist

Ubisoft has released the launch trailer for their open-world RPG shooter, The Division 2: Warlords of New York.

Warlords of New York is the second expansion following the release of The Division 2, which allows players to hunt down Rogue Agent Aaron Keener as The Division in Lower Manhattan. Players are confined to a smaller space that needs to be taken back from the enemy. There are bosses, conspiracies but really nothing that’s different or unique but at least the environment is nice. The Division 2: Warlords of New York is available now and full glitches, the worst one being the inability to talk to safe house NPCs which completely halts mission progress.

Warlords of New York is available for PC, Xbox One and PS4.

Check out the launch trailer above.