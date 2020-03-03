News PC PlayStation Trailers Videos Xbox

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: Warlords of New York Launch Trailer Released, Bugs Still Exist

by Dana Abercrombie0

Ubisoft has released the launch trailer for their open-world RPG shooter, The Division 2: Warlords of New York.

Warlords of New York is the second expansion following the release of The Division 2, which allows players to hunt down Rogue Agent Aaron Keener as The Division in Lower Manhattan. Players are confined to a smaller space that needs to be taken back from the enemy. There are bosses, conspiracies but really nothing that’s different or unique but at least the environment is nice.The Division 2: Warlords of New York is available now and full glitches, the worst one being the inability to talk to safe house NPCs which completely halts mission progress.

Warlords of New York is available for PC, Xbox One and PS4.

Check out the launch trailer above.

Former genius and a woman of mystery and power, whose power is exceeded only by her mystery, Dana Abercrombie has been watching movies since birth (yes birth...we did say "genius"). Despite her secret desire of wanting to give it all up to become a gorgeous billionaire, Dana is most passionate politics about movies often times getting in many heated debates resulting in being thrown out of many gatherings. Despite having a degree in English AND Journalism (multi-tasking FTW!) from the University at Albany-SUNY, she is currently interested in perusing a degree at Yale Law School, because one should never give up on a dream of becoming a gorgeous billionaire...and knowing how to sue someone as a result of those heated debates.

Related posts

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross Officially Launches

Dana Abercrombie

Sony Pictures Animation’s Connected Trailer Pit Us Against Our Devices

Dana Abercrombie

Death Stranding to Launch on Steam and Epic Games Store in June

Dana Abercrombie