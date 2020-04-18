News Trailers Xbox

Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Console Revealed

Microsoft has finally revealed the Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Xbox One X console bundle, which is set to launch in June.

As seen in the reveal trailer, the bundle comes with a digital copy of Cyberpunk 2077, even though the console will be available months before the game is set to release.

The Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle features a 1TB console with glow in the dark ‘No Future’ graffiti, laser-etched detailing and an LED light on the front, and various bluey-green and yellow custom panels on the top of the console.

Bundled with a matching custom silver and black Xbox One Wireless Controller, the Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle also includes a copy of the game, which launches on 17th September.

