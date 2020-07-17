News PlayStation

You Can Stop Refreshing The Page, Sony Will Announce When PS5 Will Be Available For Pre-Order

Earlier this week, many gamers flocked to Amazon with stars in their eyes after rumors started emerging the PS5 would soon become available for pre-order. Unfortunately, this was just a rumor as people slowly discovered the ability to pre-order was never made active.

In lieu of this baffling rumor, a representative from PlayStation has now commented on the matter assuring gamers Sony will directly inform people when the next-gen console goes live.

Speaking to Geoff Keighley during today’s Summer Game Fest live stream, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s head of global marketing Eric Lempel stated:

I think it’s safe to say for your viewers, we’ll let you know when pre-order will happen. It’s not going to happen with a minute’s notice. We’re going to at some point let you know when you can pre-order PlayStation 5, so please don’t feel like you need to go run out and line up anywhere until you receive official notice on how that’ll work.

Apparently people believed the pre-order rumors so fiercely some loyalist rushed out their homes during the pandemic to retail stores, standing in line to place their nonexistent order.

Everyone at PlayStation was baffled as to how and why these rumors started to spread, while Keighley found it all amusing.

PS5 is scheduled to launch this holiday, just make sure to check with Sony before standing in any lines or refreshing any pages.

