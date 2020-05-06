The Last of Us Part II Official Story Trailer Released

Earlier today, Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment released the official story trailer for their upcoming The Last of Us Part II video game. The video is conveniently embedded above for all of you to check out.

The Last of Us Part II is an upcoming action-adventure game being developed by Naughty Dog. This sequel continues Ellie’s story as she navigates through a cruel and unforgiving post-apocalyptic world filled with The Infected and hostile factions. The Last of Us is still highly regarded as one of Naughty Dog’s best games next to Uncharted and this sequel one of two major PS4 exclusives set to launch over the next few months with the other being Ghosts of Tsushima in July.

Neil Druckmann has already described The Last of Us Part II as the most ambitious video game that Naughty Dog has ever created. Judging by the trailer above, fans should prepare to be taken on an emotional rollercoaster ride from start to finish.

The Last of Us Part II comes exclusively to PS4 on June 19th.