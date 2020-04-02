Here Yesterday, Gone Today – Remembering Syfy’s Superstition with Mario Van Peebles

Did you know, nearly 500 scripted series aired on US TV in 2019? While some live on to be very successful others are left by the cancelled wayside abandoned by viewers.

As a way to honor our fallen and forgotten shows of yesterday, The Koalition is looking back through a series of interviews of better times when actors were excited about their premiere.

Today, The Koalition a deep dive into the lore of Syfy’s Superstition featuring writer/director/producer Mario Van Peebles who also portrayed patriarch Isaac Hastings. The series tells the story of the Hastings family, the owners of a funeral home and the cemetery in the mysterious town of La Rochelle, Georgia. The family provides additional services for the aftermath of dead people killed by demonic infernals, keeping the town’s dark secrets and history.

Superstition’s first season of 10 episodes premiered on October 20, 2017, with the series’ first season concluding on January 18, 2018. On June 6, 2018, the series was cancelled after one season.

Mario Van Peebles spoke with The Koalition about the show’s lore, working with family, lessons his famous father Melvin Van Peebles taught him and more.

Check out the interview below.

