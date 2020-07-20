Shin Megami Tensei V & Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster Coming In 2021

The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase has come and gone in a blink of an eye but what an sight that eye got to behold when Atlus’ Shin Megami Tensei V was announced it will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch in 2021.

But wait, there’s more!

The cult classic Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne is getting an HD remaster on Nintendo Switch as Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster, 17 years after the original released on PlayStation 2. It will release in spring 2021.

It’s been 17 years since the original release of Shin Megami Tensei III, known in the U.S. as Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne. Now, the apocalyptic legend returns in a full high-definition remake of the classic game, coming to Nintendo Switch in spring 2021.

Check out the announcement trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V above and the trailer announcement for Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster below.