WWE 2K Battlegrounds Gameplay Trailer Actually Looks Fun (Gasps)

by Dana Abercrombie0

Earlier this month 2K Games released a poop-ton of information about their upcoming brawler, WWE 2K Battlegrounds aka an “accessible alternative to recent WWE releases” and now we’re finally getting a gameplay trailer.

Despite being only a minute long featuring overacting WWE wrestlers (Asuka, Cesaro, Big E and Kofi) not even playing their AI counterparts (boo!), Battlegrounds is already shaping up into something WWE 2K20 never was…fun…intentionally fun.

In all its alligator glory, the Battlegrounds gameplay trailer showcases both traditional wrestling moves and arcade-style powerups, like Flaming Fist and a lovable water-based reptile who eats people.

While the game has an array of new and former wrestlers (70 wrestlers confirmed at launch) the four featured in the trailer are Stone Cold Steve Austin, André the Giant, Jeff Hardy and John Cena smashing each other with motorbikes and power-slams.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds will release on PC (via Steam), Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4 and Stadia on September 18th.

