Throwdown Your Questions Ep. 293

Welcome to another episode of Throwdown Your Questions! On this show, we answer all of your Video Game related questions.

Here are all of the questions we answer this week:

– Will Xbox turn into a service if Xbox Series X fails?

– What are your favorite obscure current-gen games?

– Can Project xCloud topple mobile gaming?

– Will the Xbox Games Showcase be a disappointment?

– Can Xbox Series X games look as good as TLoU2 or Ghost of Tsushima?

– What do you all think Ghost of Tsushima?

– Is Ghost of Tsushima a potential game of the year contender?

Thanks as always to Shawn Daley for our awesome intro and outro music.