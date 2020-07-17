Xbox Games Showcase Is Just About The Games

Microsoft announced Xbox Games Showcase is coming on July 23rd, and the event will feature a plethora of games.

Announced on the Xbox news site, the Xbox Games Showcase will air at 9 am PST / 12 pm EST but an hour before it goes live, Geoff Keighly will host a Summer Game Fest pre-show with “predictions, insights from YouTube creators, and more on some already-announced titles coming to Xbox.”

Viewers can watch the main show on Xbox’s YouTube, Twitch, Facebook or Twitter accounts, while the pre-show will be live on YouTube Gaming.

Your legend makes it more than just a number. pic.twitter.com/8DUFGz3FsO — Xbox (@Xbox) July 16, 2020

According to the news post, all of the games from Xbox Game Studios shown will incorporate Xbox Game Pass, Xbox’s subscription game service or Smart Delivery, which automatically upgrades current-gen versions of games to next-gen.

The one hour show will showcase world premieres and updates on many upcoming games for the Xbox Series X, including Halo Infinite.

During the week of the show, Microsoft will bring Summer Game Fest Demo Event to players at home where sixty demos will be released throughout the week for players to download and try with the aim to recreate an E3-like experience.

Demos which are primilary indie titles will include Destroy All Humans! Remake and SkateBIRD. Don’t worry, Xbox has promised some bigger titles will be available.