News Xbox

Xbox Games Showcase Is Just About The Games

by Dana Abercrombie0

Microsoft announced Xbox Games Showcase is coming on July 23rd, and the event will feature a plethora of games.

Announced on the Xbox news site, the Xbox Games Showcase will air at 9 am PST / 12 pm EST but an hour before it goes live, Geoff Keighly will host a Summer Game Fest pre-show with “predictions, insights from YouTube creators, and more on some already-announced titles coming to Xbox.”

Viewers can watch the main show on Xbox’s YouTubeTwitchFacebook or Twitter accounts, while the pre-show will be live on YouTube Gaming.

Quanti studi ha Xbox Game Studios? â¢ VideoGamer Italia

According to the news post, all of the games from Xbox Game Studios shown will incorporate Xbox Game Pass, Xbox’s subscription game service or Smart Delivery, which automatically upgrades current-gen versions of games to next-gen.

The one hour show will showcase world premieres and updates on many upcoming games for the Xbox Series X, including Halo Infinite.

During the week of the show, Microsoft will bring Summer Game Fest Demo Event to players at home where sixty demos will be released throughout the week for players to download and try with the aim to recreate an E3-like experience.

Demos which are primilary indie titles will include Destroy All Humans! Remake and SkateBIRD. Don’t worry, Xbox has promised some bigger titles will be available.

Former genius and a woman of mystery and power, whose power is exceeded only by her mystery, Dana Abercrombie has been watching movies since birth (yes birth...we did say "genius"). Despite her secret desire of wanting to give it all up to become a gorgeous billionaire, Dana is most passionate politics about movies often times getting in many heated debates resulting in being thrown out of many gatherings. Despite having a degree in English AND Journalism (multi-tasking FTW!) from the University at Albany-SUNY, she is currently interested in perusing a degree at Yale Law School, because one should never give up on a dream of becoming a gorgeous billionaire...and knowing how to sue someone as a result of those heated debates.

Related posts

Far Cry 6 Will Be More Story-Driven And Feature 3rd-Person Cinematics

Dana Abercrombie

Summer Games Fest Will Feature The PS5 DualSense Controller On July 17th

Dana Abercrombie

Xbox Series X Can Play All Xbox One Games But There’s A Catch

Dana Abercrombie