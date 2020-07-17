News PlayStation

Summer Games Fest Will Feature The PS5 DualSense Controller On July 17th

Geoff Keighley announced via Twitter, tomorrow’s Summer Game Fest stream will be about the PS5’s new DualSense controller and sharing his own impressions.

The stream will go live on July 17th at 12:00pm EDT/9:00am PDT.

In the Twitter announcement, Keighley posted a quick video teaser giving a quick glimpse at the controller on his desk and in his hands which offered a sense of the proportions of the controller.

Aside from images and videos, we haven’t gotten a closer look at the PS5 DualSense controller but Keighley’s stream will be the first times seeing someone using the DualSense.

While there’s a lot we don’t know, we do know the controller has a number of new features, like the advanced haptics and adaptive triggers. Hopefully this stream will reveal details regarding the sharing functionality.

