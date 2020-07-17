Summer Games Fest Will Feature The PS5 DualSense Controller On July 17th

Geoff Keighley announced via Twitter, tomorrow’s Summer Game Fest stream will be about the PS5’s new DualSense controller and sharing his own impressions.

The stream will go live on July 17th at 12:00pm EDT/9:00am PDT.

In the Twitter announcement, Keighley posted a quick video teaser giving a quick glimpse at the controller on his desk and in his hands which offered a sense of the proportions of the controller.

This is the #PlayStation5 DualSense Controller. Tomorrow at Noon ET / 9 am PT, it’s time to go hands on. Can’t wait to tell you about my experience. https://t.co/Hp7WuLrjXk #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/hvxTouNrc1 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) July 16, 2020

Aside from images and videos, we haven’t gotten a closer look at the PS5 DualSense controller but Keighley’s stream will be the first times seeing someone using the DualSense.

Tomorrow join @geoffkeighley for a first-hands on with the @playstation 5 Dual Sense. Live at Noon ET / 9 am PT across all platforms. #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/rbE1Fwyv64 — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) July 16, 2020

While there’s a lot we don’t know, we do know the controller has a number of new features, like the advanced haptics and adaptive triggers. Hopefully this stream will reveal details regarding the sharing functionality.