It’s been almost a year since the release of SNK’s Samurai Shodown, the rebirth to the series that was one of the first games to appear on Stadia while also delighting PS4 and Xbox fans worldwide.

Basking in the glow of the game’s second season of DLC characters, now PC gamers will get their hands on the reboot this Spring.

In addition to this news, Producer Yasuyuki Oda revealed there are plans to expand Samurai Shodown Esports beyond tournaments once the Coronavirus is contained. How is currently unknown but at least knowing is good news.

In honor of the PC release and news of the planned Esports expansion, The Koalition spoke to Yasuyuki Oda (Producer, SNK), Yasuyuki Oda (Producer, SNK) and Josh Weatherford (Game Designer, SNK) about the relaunch of the series in a segment we like to call Quickies; quick interviews that get to the heart of the matter…especially when time is limited.

Check out our quickie interview below.