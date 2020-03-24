Arcade Interviews Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox

Quickies: An Interview with Samurai Shodown’s Yasuyuki Oda, Nobuyuki Kuroki & Josh Weatherford

by Dana Abercrombie0

It’s been almost a year since the release of SNK’s Samurai Shodown, the rebirth to the series that was one of the first games to appear on Stadia while also delighting PS4 and Xbox fans worldwide.

Basking in the glow of the game’s second season of DLC characters, now PC gamers will get their hands on the reboot this Spring.

In addition to this news, Producer Yasuyuki Oda revealed there are plans to expand Samurai Shodown Esports beyond tournaments once the Coronavirus is contained. How is currently unknown but at least knowing is good news.

Samurai Shodown 2020

In honor of the PC release and news of the planned Esports expansion, The Koalition spoke to Yasuyuki Oda (Producer, SNK), Yasuyuki Oda (Producer, SNK) and Josh Weatherford (Game Designer, SNK) about the relaunch of the series in a segment we like to call Quickies; quick interviews that get to the heart of the matter…especially when time is limited.

Check out our quickie interview below.

Former genius and a woman of mystery and power, whose power is exceeded only by her mystery, Dana Abercrombie has been watching movies since birth (yes birth...we did say "genius"). Despite her secret desire of wanting to give it all up to become a gorgeous billionaire, Dana is most passionate politics about movies often times getting in many heated debates resulting in being thrown out of many gatherings. Despite having a degree in English AND Journalism (multi-tasking FTW!) from the University at Albany-SUNY, she is currently interested in perusing a degree at Yale Law School, because one should never give up on a dream of becoming a gorgeous billionaire...and knowing how to sue someone as a result of those heated debates.

Related posts

The Dawn Of The Streaming Generation…Are We Sure About This? – Throwdown Thoughts #2

Bryan Wilson

Not Your Daddy’s Superhero – An Interview with Bloodshot’s Vin Diesel

Dana Abercrombie

Wasteland 3 Preview – Another Fantastic Entry In The Series

Adam Vale