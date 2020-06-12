Astro’s Playroom Comes Pre-Loaded on All PS5 Consoles

During PlayStation’s The Future of Gaming event, PlayStation announced Astro’s Playroom for the PS5.

Japan Studios, Astro’s Playroom is a platformer taking players through the PlayStation 5. The game features four worlds based on components of the console.

Even though the trailer is short it does standout in its adorableness and features crisp looking locales which are staples of the PSVR Astrobot and PS4’s original Playroom.



Pre-loaded on the console, Astro’s Playroom will also take advantage of the features of the DualSense controller.

Astro’s Playroom launches this holiday when the PlayStation 5 releases.

Take a look at the announcement trailer above.