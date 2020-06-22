Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Launches On October 2nd

Earlier today, Activision Blizzard, Inc. and Toys for Bob announced that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will launch on October 2nd for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 Pro, and Xbox One X. The official announcement trailer is embedded above while the description of the game is included below.

Rewinding time back to the end of Crash Bandicoot: Warped, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time picks up after Neo Cortex, Dr. N. Tropy and Uka Uka were last stranded on a distant planet. After decades of fruitless attempts, the trio finally escapes, ripping an Evil-Scientist-sized hole in the fabric of space-time in the process. Now all that stands between them and total dominion over the multiverse are two fuzzy marsupials from N. Sanity Island. It’s About Time is the first new entry in the Crash Bandicoot series in 10 years.

KEY FEATURES:

Modern Take on a Classic Game–As expected, everything that’s lovingly absurd about previous Crash Bandicoot games has been N.tensified in this action platformer. Crafted with the original trilogy in mind, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time embodies the precision gameplay we all fell in love within the ‘90s while introducing quality of life improvements, visual upgrades, new gameplay mechanics, along with Modern and Retromodesthat both longtime fans and new players alike will enjoy mastering.

Powerful Quantum Masks–Throughout this time-shattering adventure, players will uncover four Quantum Masks, the guardians of space and time, that will give them the ability to bend the rules of reality and gain advanced ways to conquer dangerous obstacles.

New Art Style–Toys for Bob is excited to introduce a fresh visual direction for Crashthatmaintains the zany spirit of the franchise while also breathing unique personality and charm into it. Fans can expect wacky new worlds, lush epic vistas, and an absurd variety of enemies and hazards.

New Playable Characters–Fans can play as Crash or Coco on their journey to save the multiverse, and new playable characters, including the fiendish Neo Cortex, will emerge to provide an alternative perspective on our hero bandicoots’ quest to defeat their nefarious nemeses.

Larger-than-Life Boss Battles–Fans can expect formidable bosses and monumental battles like they’ve never seen before, as Crash and Coco use Quantum Masks to their advantage.

Advanced Platforming Tricks–Utilize the environment by wall-running, rail grinding, and rope swinging, discovering new ways to platform and progress through exciting challenges.

A Love Letter to Fans By Fans–Longtime Crash fans and lead developer Toys for BobextendsCrash lore in surprising ways, giving fans unseen sides of classic characters, new whimsical worlds, and an exploration into the eternal struggle between bad science and a Bandicoot.

