Death Stranding to Launch on Steam and Epic Games Store in June

by Dana Abercrombie0

Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding will release on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on June 2, publisher 505 Games announced.

The PC edition will feature a new photo mode, high frame-rate support, and ultra-wide monitor compatability.

In addition, it’s also launching with a Half-Life crossover. While there’s not much information on what this means, a teaser of this was in the Death Stranding PC trailer which showcases Sam Porter Bridges with a red steam valve on his head. Sam can also enjoy wearing a headcrab.

Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding launches on Steam and Epic Games Store on June 2nd.

Check out the trailer above.

 

