Everyone Can (Hopefully) Get A PS5: Sony Ramps Up PlayStation Production

Don’t you just hate waiting forever for a console to drop only to discover there’s a shortage and now your wait is now even longer. Sony is making sure this won’t be the case with their PlayStation 5 console.

Sony is reportedly increasing its PlayStation 5 production to 10 million units in 2020 as it “sees the prolonged effects of the COVID-19 pandemic boosting demand for gaming.”

As reported by Nikkei Asian Review and Bloomberg, Sony had originally planned to produce 5-6 million consoles by the end of March 2021, but the change in demand due to the global pandemic has caused it to change course.

Sony has begun PS5 mass production in June and “under the latest plan, expects to assemble 5 million units by the end of September and another 5 million between October and December.

While not all 10 million may make it to retailers in 2020 because logistical delays may delay a percentage of the PlayStation 5 consoles to 2021.

In addition, potential delays might occur due to shipping constraints, as “a large proportion of Sony’s consoles are made in China and sent out via sea around the world.”

Sony is also increasing production for PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller. It had originally planned on producing 10 million units.