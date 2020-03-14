Movies News TV

Frozen 2 Will Be Available on Disney+ Beginning March 15th

by Dana Abercrombie0

The Walt Disney Company announced Frozen 2 will be available three months ahead of schedule on Disney+ in the U.S. beginning Sunday, March 15, surprising families with some fun and joy during this challenging period.

Frozen 2′ has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company.
Image result for frozen 2Internationally, Frozen 2 will be available on Disney+ in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday, March 17. In the U.S., the film will initially be available in high definition, with Ultra HD video playback available to all subscribers on Tuesday, March 17.

The No. 1 animated movie of all time, Frozen 2 follows Elsa, together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, on a remarkable and inspiring journey into the unknown to discover the source of her magical powers and save the kingdom of Arendelle. From Walt Disney Animation Studios and the Academy Award®-winning team of directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho, and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen 2 features the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

Frozen 2 joins Disney+’s lineup of blockbuster movies, original content, and classic library titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more.

Former genius and a woman of mystery and power, whose power is exceeded only by her mystery, Dana Abercrombie has been watching movies since birth (yes birth...we did say "genius"). Despite her secret desire of wanting to give it all up to become a gorgeous billionaire, Dana is most passionate politics about movies often times getting in many heated debates resulting in being thrown out of many gatherings. Despite having a degree in English AND Journalism (multi-tasking FTW!) from the University at Albany-SUNY, she is currently interested in perusing a degree at Yale Law School, because one should never give up on a dream of becoming a gorgeous billionaire...and knowing how to sue someone as a result of those heated debates.

Related posts

MLB The Show 20 15th Anniversary Trailer Released

Richard Bailey Jr.

Wonder Woman 1984’s Oil Paint Motion Poster Makes Its Debut

Dana Abercrombie

Slots and Symbols – An Adventure Waiting To Happen!

Brent Lee