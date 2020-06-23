Marvel’s Avengers Is Coming To PS5 and Xbox Series X

In honor of Crystal Dynamics announcement it’s planning to show more of Marvel’s Avengers this Wednesday in a new live stream, Square-Enix has announced Marvel’s Avengers will come to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X during their launches this holiday.

This event, named “War Table,” is set to occur on June 24th and will feature new gameplay and co-op footage from the title.

In addition, players who buy a current-generation version will receive a free upgrade of the next-generation version. For example, if you own the PlayStation 4 version, you can upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version at no extra cost.

For people that want to upgrade to the next-gen version but own the current-gen version, you can transfer your save data and pick up where you left off in the next-gen version.

Marvel’s Avengers will have cross-play support for PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game.

“PS5 greatly lifts the performance and graphics bar for consoles,” says Gary Snethen, Chief Technical Officer at Crystal Dynamics. “The new GPU allows us to increase our texture resolution, push a higher level of detail farther from the player, enhance our ambient occlusion, improve our anisotropic filtering and add a variety of new graphics features such as stochastic screen-space reflections with contact-aware sharpening.”

The PlayStation 5 version also supports the console’s ultra-high-speed SSD, ray tracing, and the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback.

Square-Enix will provide updates on the Xbox, Stadia, and PC versions of the game at a later date.

Marvel’s Avengers launches on September 4th on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions will launch this holiday alongside the consoles.