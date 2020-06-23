Madden NFL 21 Gameplay Deep Dive Video Released

Earlier tonight, EA Tiburon and EA Sports released a brand new gameplay deep dive video for Madden NFL 21. The video is included above while some additional details on the various new features are listed below in all their glory.

New Pass-Rush Control – New defensive line mechanics that make playing as a pass-rusher more responsive and more fun to play.

Ball Carrier Skill Stick – Two new moves that the skill stick unlocks including the side hurdle and the dead leg.

Realistic Open Field Tackling – Give defenders more control and a better chance of successfully tackling oncoming players.

Authenticity Improvements – New physics-based animation which will create more authentic moments when the quarterback is throwing under pressure and more.

Celebrate Everywhere – Total control over how your players react after game-changing plays.

Madden NFL 21 is currently being developed by EA Tiburon and scheduled to launch on August 28th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Origin and Steam. As a reminder, if you plan on picking up a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X this fall, you’ll be able to upgrade your game at no additional cost.

Are any of you planning on picking up Madden NFL 21 in August? Feel free to let us know in the comments section below.