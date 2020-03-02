News TV

Sebastian Stan Confirms Battlestar in Disney+’s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

by Dana Abercrombie0

Sebastian Stan took to Instagram to post a photo from the set of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier that confirms Battlestar is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As shown in the photo below, Stan is pictured alongside Anthony Mackie (The Falcon), Wyatt Russell (Captain America), and Clé Bennett.

Battlestar aka Lemar Hoskins, received augmented strength from the Power Broker, and acted as sidekick to his close friend John Walker when he assumed the role of Captain America.

This is definitely an interesting move on the part of Marvel Studios, and it’s beginning to feel like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is going to have an even bigger impact on the MCU than suspected.

