The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Coming Summer 2020

Earlier today, Supermassive Games released a brand new trailer for The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope and announced that the interactive survival horror game will be launching this upcoming summer on PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One. The bone-chilling announcement video is embedded above to give fans a preview of what to expect.

Little Hope is the second installment in The Dark Pictures Anthology series. Associate Editor Adam Vale shared his in-depth thoughts on Man of Medan shortly after it launched last August. Supermassive Games had previously stated that they plan to do 8 separate games in this series spread out across 6 months each. While Man of Medan might have been disappointing, Little Hope certainly looks promising and has an opportunity to keep the overall series interesting moving forward.

