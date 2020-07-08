The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Launches On October 30th

Earlier today, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. and Supermassive Games announced that The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope will launch on October 30th for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The release date trailer is embedded above while a brief synopsis of the second installment in the series is included below.

Trapped by a mysterious fog in the abandoned town of Little Hope, four college students and their professor search desperately for a means of escape whilst visions from the town’s gruesome and sinister past haunt them from the shadows. In order to stay alive, they must uncover the mysteries behind these dark apparitions before evil forces drag each of their souls to hell! The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope will be available with a special pre-order bonus enabling players to gain early access to The Curator’s Cut which features new scenes in addition to the theatrical cut, different playable characters with more choices and outcomes to discover.

Little Hope was originally scheduled to launch over the Summer but was delayed due to the ongoing global pandemic. Associate Editor Adam Vale reviewed Man of Medan last year and described it as a decent buy that introduced a few new features. It will be very interesting to see if Little Hope continues to elevate the series or fall short of some expections.

Are any of you planning on picking up The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope when it debuts in October? Please feel free to let us know in the comments section below.