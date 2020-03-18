News Nintendo PC

Annapurna Interactive’s I Am Dead Video Game Announced

During Nintendo’s debut of the new Indie World video highlighting a variety of indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch, Annapurna Interactive’s puzzle adventure game I Am Dead was announced.

I Am Dead follows the story of Morris Lupton, a recently deceased museum curator on the tiny island of Shelmerston, who is reunited with the ghost of his dog Sparky, only to discover that a disaster is about to destroy his beloved island. Together, they must uncover Shelmerston’s ancient mysteries, prevent the island’s volcano from erupting, and save the place they call home.

Morris and Sparky must unearth a number of Shelmerston’s lost and scattered ghosts. To find them, the duo must visit the places they spent time in, dive inside the memories of the people who knew them best, and learn the stories of their lives.

 

To help with their mission, Morris uses his newfound power that allows him to peer inside objects and people to reveal their contents and memories, like a supernatural X-Ray!

I Am Dead was developed by Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg (Hohokum, Wilmont’s WareHouse) and will launch later this year on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

